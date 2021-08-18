GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

GDS stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.34. GDS has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

