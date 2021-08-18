GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GDS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.34. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

