GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

GEAGF stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

