Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GBERY traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. 16,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658. Geberit has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $84.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBERY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

