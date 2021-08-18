General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

