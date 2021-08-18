Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.36 and last traded at $61.36. 974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $917.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

