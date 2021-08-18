Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 11,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,478,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

