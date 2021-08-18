Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Gentex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.