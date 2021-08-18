Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 688 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 661 ($8.64), with a volume of 677831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648 ($8.47).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 630.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

