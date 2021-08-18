George Herrera Sells 650 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 423,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

