Germaine Cota Sells 1,053 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $24,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Germaine Cota sold 2,432 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $59,851.52.

On Friday, July 16th, Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $83,246.95.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Germaine Cota sold 1,857 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $47,390.64.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 413,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,363. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $2,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 8X8 by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,772,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

