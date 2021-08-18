German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 111,739 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,215 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

