Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

