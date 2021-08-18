Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Glacier Bancorp worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

