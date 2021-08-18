Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce sales of $72.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $73.60 million. Glaukos posted sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.58 million to $288.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.24 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $344.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

