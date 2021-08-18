Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Glaukos worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GKOS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. 196,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,960. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

