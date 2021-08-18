GlaxoSmithKline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 159,661 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,144% compared to the average daily volume of 7,114 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,942,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 297,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

