Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 368 ($4.81).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 321.60 ($4.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.74. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.68.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

