GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Trading Down 13.8%

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) shares were down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 16,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.