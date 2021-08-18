Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce $55.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.31 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $36.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $201.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.42 million to $226.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $326.69 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $497.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.72.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,005,000 after buying an additional 65,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

