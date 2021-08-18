Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) & WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Head-To-Head Review

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and WisdomTree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments 6.74% 18.36% 5.38%

This table compares Global Capital Partners and WisdomTree Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments $253.70 million 3.56 -$35.65 million $0.25 24.12

Global Capital Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WisdomTree Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Capital Partners and WisdomTree Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40

WisdomTree Investments has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

