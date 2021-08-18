Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Stock Price Up 37.3%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD) rose 37.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18.

About Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, development and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals products. It focuses on the exploration, development, and production of gold at the Tukhmanuk property in the North Central Armenian Belt; and explores and develops Marjan North and Getik properties, as well as produces gold at Pureo property in south central Chile, near Valdivia.

