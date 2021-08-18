Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,105 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 1.00% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 770,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 113,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,446,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.