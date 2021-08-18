Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Holdings Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 357,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,991 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

