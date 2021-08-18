Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 28.5% in July

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BOTZ opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

