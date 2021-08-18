Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,549. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

