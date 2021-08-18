Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 357,294 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

