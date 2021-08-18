GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.26). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 128,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.11. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

