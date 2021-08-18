GoByte Trading 8.3% Higher This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $361,293.27 and approximately $317.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

