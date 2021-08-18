Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 94,980.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,553,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 158.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 806,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

