GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0009

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $135,795.41 and approximately $479.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006172 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000178 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000819 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

