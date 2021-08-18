Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.