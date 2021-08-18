Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000.

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.10. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,562. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $100.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.10.

