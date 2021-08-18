GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41. 87,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 311,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of GoldMining from C$28.28 to C$29.87 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

