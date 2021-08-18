Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Stake Lowered by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,783 shares during the period. Good Works Acquisition accounts for 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 3.07% of Good Works Acquisition worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWAC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,405,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter worth $217,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,394,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $13,939,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

GWAC stock remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,509. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.