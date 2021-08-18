Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 1,180.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,316 shares during the quarter. Gores Guggenheim makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGPIU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGPIU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 20,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,718. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

