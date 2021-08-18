Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading Up 7.2%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 14,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 581,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several analysts have commented on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $682.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 226,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.