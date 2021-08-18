Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $10.55

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $11.23. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.