Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,170 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

