Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 515 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $206.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $204.51 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

