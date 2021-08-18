Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.