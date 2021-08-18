Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,485 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Carpenter Technology worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,276,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

