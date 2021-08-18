Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

