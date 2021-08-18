Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Rogers worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,893,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 238.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $9,095,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 43.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

NYSE ROG opened at $197.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.53. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $207.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

