Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

NYSE:ECL opened at $221.29 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

