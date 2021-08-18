Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.28.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

