Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,193 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vital Farms worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at about $12,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vital Farms by 219.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 782.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 268,223 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034 over the last three months.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.68 million and a PE ratio of 94.69. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

