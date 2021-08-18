Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of LiveRamp worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 492,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

