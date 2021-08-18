Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,687 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,870,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 248,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,364,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $556.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $557.59. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.