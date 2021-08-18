Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,105 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Splunk by 1,045.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $963,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 119,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 21.1% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the software company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $282,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.